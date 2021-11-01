Josef Rindl, BBC Sport

Southampton dominated from the first kick to the last - this match could have easily finished 3-0 to the visitors.

Yet Watford boss Claudio Ranieri put it best after the game: "We had three chances to draw the match."

On another day, Saints keeper Alex McCarthy doesn’t pull off a stunning save to deny Ashley Fletcher in the closing stages and these two sides end up sharing the points.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said his side “deserved the win” but conceded that they “need to be more clinical going forward”.

This time around, Southampton held on for their first away win of the season to jump above Watford in the table.

And defeat means the Hornets have now failed to win any of their past four home league games.