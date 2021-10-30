Tottenham v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Ole Gunner Solskjaer brings in Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani as Manchester United also make two changes from their 5-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend.

Varane has not featured since early October after suffering a groin injury in France's Nations League final win over Belgium, while Cavani makes only a second Premier League start of the season as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood drop to the bench.

Paul Pogba serves the first match of a three-game suspension for his red card against Liverpool.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Matic, Van de Beek, Sancho, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood.