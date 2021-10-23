Chelsea 7-0 Norwich: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BT Sport: “We played a good performance. We were sharp and put in a lot of effort. We pressed high and won many balls, we played with a high rhythm and created a lot of chances. To score seven you also need a bit of luck and momentum, but it was a good effort.

“This is just one game, the next one follows on Tuesday evening [in the EFL Cup]. The players deserve all the credit, but it’s also only one game.

“The focus was that we keep the same intensity and we create opportunities. This is what we demanded. You need luck to score and you need the moment. That’s why I’m happy because the intensity was high and the rhythm was high.

“I feel very sorry [for Daniel Farke] because we did not stop and we didn’t want to stop. We said at half-time we wanted to keep going. It feels horrible for Daniel today – I hope he keeps his head up and puts his team back on track. He deserves it and he’s a good guy.”