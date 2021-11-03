BBC Sport

Man City v Club Bruges: The key stats

  • Manchester City have won six of their seven games against Belgian opponents in European competition.

  • Club Bruges are looking for their first victory against English opponents in European competition since February 1995 (1-0 v Chelsea in the Cup Winners’ Cup), having failed to win any of their past 13.

  • City have scored 21 goals in their previous seven games against Belgian opponents. Their 5-1 win against Club Bruges last time out was the joint-most goals a team has scored away to the Belgian side in the Champions League, along with Paris St-Germain’s 5-0 win there in October 2019.