Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace are in really good form but there have been signs of improvement from Burnley too, and they are now three games unbeaten in the league.

We've seen the Clarets go on really good runs before, which is why I fancy them to get something here.

They always seem to turn a corner at some stage of the season, even when they start badly, and they will be full of confidence now after their recent results.

Zuzu's prediction: Patrick Vieira is doing really well at Palace. 1-2

