Liverpool v Porto: Who makes your Reds starting XI?

Liverpool take on Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

The Reds have already qualified for the knockout stages with two group games to spare, so will Jurgen Klopp choose to rest some key players after the 4-0 win over Arsenal?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Reds team to face Porto