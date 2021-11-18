Frank on injuries, performances & not panicking
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's game against Newcastle on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Frank rejects the suggestion he might be panicking after four successive defeats, adding that it is "so important to stay composed, calm and do the things you believe in day in, day out;
On his own position, he says: “Football is one of those businesses with the biggest ups and downs so there is a need to be resistant and have that resilience as a board who won’t take that decision if they believe in the manager";
He says performance levels have still been "really good" and that he's "very pleased" apart from "one bad half against Burnley";
In terms of team news, Julian Jeanvier has resumed full training but will remain out "for a while", but Shandon Baptiste could be in the squad for Saturday.