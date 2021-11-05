Arteta on 100th game, Southgate's selection and Conte
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before his 100th game as Arsenal manager, at home to Watford on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:
He is hoping Kieran Tierney will be fit for Sunday’s match: "Kieran has been training the last two days - he is feeling much better so hopefully he will be available";
Speaking about his 100th game in charge of the Gunners, Arteta said it has been “an incredible and quick journey where a lot has happened” and “it’s a privilege to be where I am and I am really enjoying the opportunity and the challenge we have ahead”;
Asked about Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White not being in the England squad, Arteta acknowledged that Gareth Southgate “has to make so many difficult choices” but he is sure his players are giving the England boss selection problems “because I know they have the level to do it”;
Meanwhile, he is “really happy” to see goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale back in the Three Lions set-up;
The Arsenal manager says it will be harder for any team to achieve a top-four finish now that Antonio Conte has taken over at north London rivals Tottenham: "We know he has a really successful past in the last two places he has been and we will see what he does here."