Wolves fall short against superior Palace

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A one-minute highlights version of this game could paint Wolves as unlucky, with two marginal (but ultimately correct) VAR decisions resulting in a goal against and a penalty disallowed, and a deflection on the second Palace goal.

Such a potted account would flatter Wolves, and while he disputed the penalty ruling, Bruno Lage did not deny that his team’s performance fell short.

Patrick Vieira’s side were superior in midfield both with and without the ball. Conor Gallagher’s free role nonplussed Wolves throughout, and he was involved in most of Palace’s best moves wherever they took place.

In possession, Wolves found their most reliable routes closed off by Cheikhou Kouyate and James McArthur. Nelson Semedo started brightly on his flank but faded, and only Rayan Ait-Nouri really came close to causing Palace trouble.

Quite a few teams in the Premier League would gladly swap their current position with Wolves, but over the last few weeks their results have generally been running ahead of their performances.

There are some demanding fixtures in wait before the next chance for Lage to resume his squad development, and his immediate focus may turn to finding ways to bring more out of the players than he has at the moment.