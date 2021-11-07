Leeds 1-1 Leicester - Rodgers reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters: "For us to put that effort in and show the courage to keep going, we created some great chances but failed to make the final pass and finishes. The supporters will go home proud of the team.

"We showed a great mentality, going behind and Harvey scored a brilliant goal. We were unfortunate with the goal disallowed. We had a good few moments in the right areas."

On Ademola Lookman's disallowed goal: "From what I have seen, the image with the line drawn shows he is a fraction offside. But the ball on contact I assume he is behind the ball."