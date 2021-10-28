From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard comes fourth for Richards and is 10th on Shearer's list for his unstoppable hit against Newcastle United in 2007.

With a step, a stutter and one mighty swing of the boot, Gerrard stunned Newcastle fans into silence at St James' Park. This is how an apparent mix-up in a set-piece routine finds itself on our top 10 list.

Richards: Watch the free-kick and he is not actually looking when the ball is being rolled to him, so he has to adjust himself. That is what makes it even better, no?

Shearer: That is why I have it 10, because it is a bit of a mix-up. And it was against Newcastle so...

Who else made the cut?

And listen to how they reached their final list in Match of the Day: Top 10 on BBC Sounds