'United interim boss must fulfil top four place'

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says United should appoint a new manager based on playing style, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit from Old Trafford.

"In my opinion I think they should identify - number one - the type of football they want to play and go after the manager that plays that type of football regardless of what's occurring," Bosnich told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you can't source him before the end of the season then make it plain and simple if you can that this is the man that's coming in.

"The other thing to take into consideration with this interim situation is that I think Manchester United can't afford not to be in the Champions League next season but right in this moment in time that's the way it's looking.

"They have to make sure that, whoever is in charge, they have to fulfil that by getting into the top four."