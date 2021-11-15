'Smith ticks all the boxes'

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has been an admirer of Dean Smith’s work for a long time. So, when Smith was suddenly on the market less than 24 hours after the Canaries had sacked Daniel Farke, he was very keen to sound him out.

It was never certain Smith would be up for such a swift return after being dismissed by Aston Villa, the club he supports. City had to consider other options but managed to meet the 50-year-old before he flew to New York for a break last week.

He ticks all the boxes for what Norwich require. A coach who will buy into their project, help to develop young players and work within what is, in Premier League terms, a tight budget.

Keeping the Canaries up this season is going to be a huge challenge. They had just two points from the first 10 games and that ultimately sealed Farke’s fate.

By making an appointment with 27 games still to play, there’s a feeling among fans that they have given themselves a better chance of making a proper fight of it.