Arsenal will assess Bukayo Saka, who was taken off against Crystal Palace on Monday night after a heavy challenge by James McArthur.

Manager Mikel Arteta says he has fitness concerns about "two or three" unnamed players.

Wingers Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are both available for Aston Villa after recovering from thigh injuries.

Matty Cash has overcome the dead leg that prompted his substitution during the defeat by Wolves last week.

