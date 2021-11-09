Harvey Barnes: This was as good a goal as you will see from Leicester winger. His first of the season, but I'm sure it won't be the last.

Barnes is slowly coming back to form after suffering a nasty injury. His performance against a very dangerous Leeds side was as good as I have seen from him since his return.

The point away at Elland Road was a good one for Leicester, although the Foxes might consider themselves rather unfortunate not to have come away with all three. The video assistant referee had to resort to red and green lines to determine Ademola Lookman's knee was offside. The game hasn't always been about fine margins, but it certainly is now.

