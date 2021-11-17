'Be careful who you listen to'

Brighton manager Graham Potter has revealed he is careful who he listens to as he navigates the stresses and pressures of being a Premier League manager.

The 46-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to the season but has watched his side go seven games without a win in all competitions.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Radio Sussex's Unlimited Albion podcast, Potter said he has learned how to control his environment as a manager in the Premier League.

“My first two years in Ostersund people were saying ‘he’s no use’ and ‘send him home’. It’s human behaviour really,” he said.

“I suppose the Premier League the level goes up because of the interest from the media. It’s also harder to win in the Premier League. Winning keeps the wolf from the door. How you convince people you’re on the right path is winning. If you’re not winning you have to endure the opinion.

“The key thing is what do you let into your world? You can’t let the unbalanced or uneducated opinion into your world. There is pressure and all that stuff but it is who you listen to that’s important. Otherwise I think you would go crazy.”

You can listen to Potter’s exclusive chat with Unlimited Albion here