If it seems as though these sides met recently, then that gut instinct is correct - it was only at the end of October.

On that occasion, Spurs shook off the cobwebs of two successive defeats to nick a 1-0 win at Turf Moor and progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

In a tight game, Lucas Moura's second-half header made the difference as the Brazilian found space in the box to head beyond Nick Pope.

The win proved a stay of execution for Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, but his side collapsed at home to Manchester United just three days later and he was dismissed just four months after taking the job.

No such instability for Burnley who, despite heading out of the cup, had no intention of firing Sean Dyche, now into his 10th year in charge.