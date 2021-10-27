How Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Liverpool will be hoping to avoid an upset when they visit Championship side Preston in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Deepdale on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Reds reach this stage of the competition?

Jurgen Klopp's side have only played one game so far in this tournament because European involvement meant they did not enter until round three.

They travelled to Norfolk to take on Norwich City and left with a 3-0 victory, Takumi Minamino scoring twice and Divock Origi getting the other goal.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both won the League Cup a joint record eight times, although the Reds' last success came in 2012. Their most recent League Cup final appearance came under Klopp in 2016 when they lost on penalties to City at Wembley.