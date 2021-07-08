Jack Grealish had to endure the slight embarrassment of being a 'substituted substitute' during England's Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday.

Grealish came on with 21 minutes of normal time remaining but, after Harry Kane had put the Three Lions 2-1 up, the Aston Villa forward was brought back off at half-time of extra time.

It meant he became just the third Englishman to be both subbed on and subbed off in a match at a major tournament, after Jamie Redknapp (v Scotland in Euro 1996) and Aaron Lennon (v Portugal in the 2006 World Cup).

However, former England captain Alan Shearer said the switch "had to be done".

"It's quite clear he [England boss Gareth Southgate] doesn't trust Jack defensively," Shearer said on BBC One. "We got into the lead and the best thing to do was get him off and put an extra defender on."

