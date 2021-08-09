Happy with Newcastle's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Magpies' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea), Remi Savage (Liverpool), Cameron Ferguson (Tranmere)

Outs: Owen Bailey (released), Oliver Walters (released), Jude Swailes (released), Yannick Toure (released), Oliver Marshall (released), Ludwig Francillette (released), Florent Indalecio (released), Kyle Scott (released), George Rounsfell (released), Lucas Gamblin (released), Lewis Brannen (released), Tom Midgley (released), Josh Gilchrist (released), Josh Harrison (released), Tai Ebanks (released), Lewis Cass (Port Vale, loan), Florian Lejeune (Alaves), Elias Sorensen (Esbjerg fB), Yoshinori Muto (released), Jake Turner (Colchester, loan)

