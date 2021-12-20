Manchester City are set to reward Bernardo Silva's fine start to the season with a new contract, doubling the Portugal midfielder's wages. (Sun, external)

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho looks set to stay at the Etihad in January, with Atletico Mineiro's hopes of landing the 36-year-old fading. (Sport Witness), external

Elsewhere, Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle, has rejected the club's latest contract offer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, external)

