Departing Hourihane reflects on 'amazing journey' with Villa

Yesterday, Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane was loaned to Sheffield United and he's just posted a classy Instagram message to the Villa fans.

He writes: "My time as an @avfcofficial player has come to an end. An incredible four and a half years at the club.

"Arriving mid table in the championship and now the club going from strength to strength in the Premier League is something I’m proud to have been apart of. I gave everything for the club while I was there.

"From our play-off final defeat to our play-off final win. Our Carabao Cup loss to our final day great escape. It’s been an amazing journey. Special times and special memories that will stay with me forever.

"I wish the club nothing but the best moving forward and I'll be watching on now as a fan!"

