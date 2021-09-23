Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has no desire to sign a new contract at the club. His current deal expires at the end of the season. (Le10 Sport - in French), external

The Gunners will also reportedly make Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, available for transfer once the window reopens in January. (Eurosport), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal and AC Milan are interested in signing Club Brugge's Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Express), external

