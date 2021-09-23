Transfer news: Lacazette set to reject new Arsenal contract
Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has no desire to sign a new contract at the club. His current deal expires at the end of the season. (Le10 Sport - in French), external
The Gunners will also reportedly make Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, available for transfer once the window reopens in January. (Eurosport), external
Meanwhile, Arsenal and AC Milan are interested in signing Club Brugge's Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Express), external