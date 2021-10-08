Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Rodri's now into his third season at Manchester City but never has he been so applauded for his performances.

For the past two campaigns, he's lived in the shadow of Fernandinho - the 36-year-old who, until now, has never looked 36. In fact, when times were hard for City last season, it was often said that, on and off the field, Fernandinho was the man to drag them over the line. But his performance against Southampton was sloppy.

Since then, Pep Guardiola has opted for Rodri, and now the Spaniard is stepping out of those shadows.

He's commanding the midfield. In that central role he's making the right calls, the right passes. Driving forward when necessary and marshalling when needed.

He signed off for the international break in style. In the 88th minute the block he made from Fabinho's effort to stop Liverpool winning the game cemented what a great start to the season he'd made.