Leicester take on Newcastle this weekend but what was the result last time they met?

Eddie Howe would love a repeat of last season's performance as the Magpies powered into a four-goal lead at King Power Stadium on a wild night in May.

Joe Willock was on a hot goalscoring streak and put them ahead, before Paul Dummett made it 2-0 before half-time.

A quickfire Callum Wilson double heaped further misery on Brendan Rodgers' Champions League-chasing side, who finally roused themselves in the final 10 minutes.

Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho briefly ruffled the Magpies' feathers but Steve Bruce's side were able to coast to a 4-2 victory.

The result left Newcastle one point from safety with three games left, while third-placed Leicester looked nervously over their shoulders at a chasing pack that ultimately beat them to the Champions League places.