Liverpool are weighing up a move for Real Madrid's 25-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio, who is reportedly unhappy at the Bernabeu. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Divock Origi has been offered to Barcelona as a January signing. The 26-year-old Belgium forward's contract expires at the end of the season and he has had limited game time under Jurgen Klopp. (Sun), external

