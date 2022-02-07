Rangnick rueful but remains positive

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick says everyone at Manchester United was terribly disappointed with their FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough, but he isn't panicking about the performance.

In fact, he said the team's performances are actually improving - including in the 1-1 draw with the Championship side on Friday night at Old Trafford.

He highlighted the 22 shots inside the box they had against Boro, saying they "should have been easily 3-0 up at half-time and it should have been 6-1 or 6-2 by the end".

The German also accepted they were architects of their own downfall in the build-up to Middlesbrough's controversial equaliser. Rangnick remains adamant the goal should have been disallowed for handball, but also believes they could have prevented the move reaching their penalty area.

The defeat in a penalty shootout means it will be at least six years before United end their wait for a domestic trophy, with an unlikely triumph in the Champions League now their only hope of silverware this season.

Rangnick though said talk of winning the FA Cup was hypothetical anyway, with quite a few top clubs and 16 teams still involved.

Instead he is now looking ahead, citing they have won their last two Premier League games, and will be aiming for another three points at Burnley.