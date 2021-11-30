Newcastle v Norwich: Team news

Newcastle United are missing suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, who both picked up their fifth bookings of the season last weekend.

Dwight Gayle could feature following a hamstring injury but Paul Dummett remains unavailable.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann will see a specialist due to a recurring pelvic issue.

Sam Byram played for the under-23 team on Monday as he continues his recovery following 21 months out.

