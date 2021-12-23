Rashford provides positive news

Marcus Rashford has provided a positive squad update before Monday's match at Newcastle.

United's matches against Brighton and Brentford were postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, but Rashford says almost the full squad is back in training.

Speaking to the club website on Wednesday, Rashford said: "The lads have been training and today we brought all the rest of the lads back to training, there are only a couple left that will be coming in on Thursday," Rashford told the club's website.

"So, we've pretty much got the full squad back, which is a positive going into the week.

“I definitely enjoy this time of year. I think the way you start the season and the way you play, and the results you get around the Christmas period, are probably the two most important points [in the season].

"If we have a good Christmas period now, then we can keep that momentum going and that will take you into the big games where the trophies are, come the end of the season."

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is speaking to the media later and will no doubt provide a further update.