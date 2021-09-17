Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Any Leeds fan expecting a change of formation and approach at St James’ Park after four games without a win can think again. United head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s message was clear at his pre-Newcastle news conference: "If I thought another way of playing would improve the team I wouldn't have any doubts about doing it."

The style will remain - a higher-risk, possession-based brand as opposed to the percentages format of the long ball. "To change it would be like forgetting all the praise we received in the three years prior," added Bielsa.

But change is required in personnel - even though the signs are he will stick with Rodrigo in midfield after giving the misfiring Spain international a public vote of confidence.

Three main centre-backs are out through a combination of injury and suspension. The obvious call is to again move Luke Ayling across to partner Liam Cooper and replace him at right-back with the versatile Stuart Dallas or Jamie Shackleton.

Mateusz Klich may then be given a start in the middle of the park on what is set to be a tense night on Tyneside.

Follow live text and radio commentary of Newcastle v Leeds on Friday night