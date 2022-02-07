Striker Patrick Bamford (foot) remains on the sidelines for an unknown period of time as the pain has not subsided. Bielsa said: "He hasn't played for 15 games. How can I not worry?"

Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Charlie Cresswell and Crysencio Summerville are all fit again for the Villa game. Junior Firpo should be ready for Saturday's game at Everton. Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are in the final stages of recovery after hamstring operations.

On the club keeping hold of Phillips and Raphinha in the transfer window: "It's very valuable that we were able to keep players who were wanted by other teams. That has importance. With respect to no signings coming in, the opportunity to improve the squad wasn't there. The club made the necessary efforts. They showed a willingness to invest more money. As a result I can only value everything that's been done."

Asked how important it is for the club to extend the deals of Phillips and Raphinha, Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds: "I describe it as important the club keeps their best players. That does not deserve more recognition than I've already given it. The equilibrium of the economy of a club needs to be established for the good of the club."

On winger Summerville being linked with a move away in the transfer window, Bielsa said he had no problem with him leaving but it was the club's decision to retain the winger, adding: "Any player who tells me they want to leave, I would answer 'no problem'. Simply not wanting to be here is sufficient. That's a sporting position. But the club has a different outlook because the player has a contract and there are obligations. I don't have the power to decide those things."