We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Chelsea transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Antonio Rudiger transfer saga continues to rumble on, with the German defender reportedly preferring a move to Real Madrid over Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves Stamford Bridge. (Football London), external

Rudiger has received salary proposals from both Real and PSG, with the French club said to have offered a net annual sum of 7m euros, which is higher than what the Spanish side have tabled. (Footmercato - in French), external

Thomas Tuchel has suggested midfielder Ross Barkley could be allowed to leave the club on loan this month. (90min), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are considering a move for Barcelona and United States full-back Sergino Dest as an alternative to Everton's Lucas Digne. (Daily Star), external

