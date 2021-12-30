Arsenal v Manchester City: What does the form show?

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 10 Premier League games on New Year’s Day (won eight; drawn one), going down 2-0 at Southampton in 2015. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in 11 New Year’s Day games (won nine; drawn two) since a 2-1 loss against Tottenham in 1985.

City have won seven of their last eight Premier League games on New Year’s Day, with the exception being a 1-0 loss at Sunderland in their title-winning season of 2011-12.

Arsenal have won each of their last five Premier League home games, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four. They last won five in a row without conceding at home in the competition between January-April 1999.