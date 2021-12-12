Leicester 4-0 Newcastle: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm pleased to come off a tough week, a European game, and get a clean sheet and score four goals. Our attacking play has been good but we needed to tighten up in defence."

On losing Jonny Evans to injury early on: "It's been our season really, we've suffered with injuries and it's been a huge challenge for us... [It's] not good. We think it's his hamstring but we'll get more on that tomorrow."

On James Maddison's performance: "He was excellent. You see his quality, his composure and how unselfish he was. You also have to align that with hard work and he worked hard for the team."

On scoring four goals despite leaving top scorer Jamie Vardy on the bench: "It's important to share [the goals] about. Jamie is an amazing player for us and he understands where he's at. He'll be fit and ready and fresh for Thursday."