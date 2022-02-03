Frank searching for more history with Brentford

Thomas Frank hopes to create more history with Brentford as they prepare to face Everton in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 48-year-old sees this season as an opportunity for the Bees to go one step further in the competition, having never made it past the quarter-finals.

When asked how important the FA Cup is to Brentford, he said: "We would like to perform very well. I have been privileged to be involved in a spell in Brentford’s history when we created a lot of new history.

"For example with the Carabao Cup. I know it’s about winning but we got to the semi-final last year and also the quarter-final this year. It will be fantastic to go very far (in the FA Cup).

"We will definitely put a very strong team out there on Saturday for various reasons. One, we want to perform in the FA Cup and Premier League. Two, we haven’t had a match for two weeks so there is no reason why we can’t put a good team out there and then a strong team against Manchester City."