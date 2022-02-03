BBC Sport

Frank searching for more history with Brentford

Thomas Frank hopes to create more history with Brentford as they prepare to face Everton in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 48-year-old sees this season as an opportunity for the Bees to go one step further in the competition, having never made it past the quarter-finals.

When asked how important the FA Cup is to Brentford, he said: "We would like to perform very well. I have been privileged to be involved in a spell in Brentford’s history when we created a lot of new history.

"For example with the Carabao Cup. I know it’s about winning but we got to the semi-final last year and also the quarter-final this year. It will be fantastic to go very far (in the FA Cup).

"We will definitely put a very strong team out there on Saturday for various reasons. One, we want to perform in the FA Cup and Premier League. Two, we haven’t had a match for two weeks so there is no reason why we can’t put a good team out there and then a strong team against Manchester City."