Burnley are either "bang in trouble" or "will undoubtedly get away from the relegation zone" depending on who you listen to.

Sean Dyche's side are 18th in the Premier League and have only won once this season. However, they've only lost two of their past 10 games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff and ex-Claret Sam Vokes disagreed on what to expect at Turf Moor this season.

"For me, eventually your time in the Premier League runs out," said McAnuff, after Burnley's goalless draw with West Ham.

"The Premier League has moved on from their model and they're really struggling for goals this year."

Vokes, who scored 56 league goals for Burnley in seven years, feels differently.

"For Burnley, survival is always the first aim and they've been there and done it so many times," he said.

"Nothing changes, Sean Dyche doesn't panic or get flustered. They'll sit down, debrief and move onto the next one.

"Watford on Wednesday is a huge game."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds from 24'23