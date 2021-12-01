Tottenham v Brentford: Last time out

Thursday's meeting between Brentford and Tottenham will be the first top-flight match between two sides - but they did face each other in the Carabao Cup semi-finals back in January.

Jose Mourinho said Spurs had been rewarded for taking the competition seriously as they moved to within one game of a first trophy in 13 years with a 2-0 win over the Bees.

Tottenham had not claimed silverware since they beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final and they were made to work hard before seeing off the Championship promotion chasers in this one-leg semi-final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brentford were behind after only 12 minutes when Moussa Sissoko headed Sergio Reguilon's cross beyond keeper David Raya.

Thomas Frank's side thought they had equalised after the hour when top scorer Ivan Toney headed in but the goal was ruled out for the most marginal of offsides when the striker was actually down on his haunches earlier in the move.

Spurs increased Brentford's sense of injustice when Son Heung-min raced clear to add a second after 70 minutes before the visitors were reduced to 10 men following Josh Dasilva's foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.