Who could Newcastle sign in January?

Following their new-found wealth, Newcastle have dominated the gossip pages and been linked with a host of new signings.

Here are some players who could move, with the January transfer window about to open.

Kieran Trippier is Howe's number one transfer target for January. The former Burnley and Tottenham defender has a £34m release clause in his contract and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

This time last year, Dele Alli was being linked with a move to French powerhouse Paris St-Germain, but it seems like he may have to make a move to the lower end of the Premier League to revive his dwindling career.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Old Trafford according to his agent, having started just two Premier League games this season.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has been in superb form in his side's maiden Premier League campaign but is another whose contract runs out next summer. The Sweden defender will still command a significant fee were he to leave in January, having started all 16 Premier League games so far.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is said to be "irritated" with his bit-part role at Arsenal and the Gunners could be under pressure to sell the England international in January.

Tyrese Campbell returned from a serious knee injury in October and it's rumoured Newcastle are keen to bring him in. With their Premier League future uncertain, a player of Campbell's profile could prove astute business.

Former Oxford man Rob Dickie has enjoyed a great start to the season with Championship play-off hopefuls QPR. The Magpies would certainly benefit from his ability in both boxes. The centre-back scored in the first three matches of this campaign.

