Tottenham host fellow Premier League club Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Antonio Conte will have new arrivals Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur available but would you put them straight into the starting line-up?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Conte to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it is time to pick your Spurs team face Brighton