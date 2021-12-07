Kevin de Bruyne will start against RB Leipzig as Manchester City complete their successful Champions League group campaign in Germany on Tuesday.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne returned as a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win at Watford after missing four games because of coronavirus.

Guardiola is expected to take the opportunity to rest key figures at the start of a busy month, with several young players in contention to feature against Leipzig after training with the first team.

Teenagers Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Conrad Egan-Riley will all make the trip.

In-form duo Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva will not travel to Germany, nor will Aymeric Laporte, Rodri or Gabriel Jesus, who is not fully fit.

