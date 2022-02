Chelsea begin their bid to become club world champions as they face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Midfielder Mason Mount is a doubt - he took part in light training in Abu Dhabi following some discomfort after Saturday's extra-time win over Plymouth in the FA Cup.

So, would you make changes to the Blues starting XI to try to keep players like Mount fresh for a busy month of fixtures?

It's time to pick your Chelsea team to face Al-Hilal