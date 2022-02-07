Win over Brentford 'just the start' for Lampard

Frank Lampard has described Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford as "a really good day" - but emphasised the performance and result was "just the start" for him at the club.

"It gave me a strong impression but nothing I didn't expect," he said.

"It was a great day for me personally and the team, but I'm the first to say it's just the start.

"We know where we want to go, but these things do need time."

The former England midfielder is now preparing for his first Premier League game in charge of the Toffees against Newcastle on Tuesday, with a home game against Leeds to follow on Saturday.

"They're important games but I think we need to stay calm because there's a long way to go," said Lampard. "To put everything on the two games would be the wrong thing to do."

