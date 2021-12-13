Former Burnley and Wales striker Sam Vokes believes James Maddison is "one of the best in his position" in the Premier League and called on the Leicester playmaker to show it more regularly.

Maddison shone in his side's ruthless victory over struggling Newcastle and Vokes says his ability has never been in doubt.

"He is a top talent and showed the quality he has," Vokes told the BBC 5 Live Football Daily podcast.

"The main question around him is whether he can show that consistency you need to be a top player."

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff agreed, but said Maddison needs to improve the less glamourous aspects of his game.

"He has to be careful that he doesn't get seen as a luxury player," McAnuff said. "If you look at one of his competitors in Mason Mount, what he does off the ball, his graft, makes him a seven out of 10 minimum every week, even if he's not contributing to a goal.

"The worry for Maddison is in the games that Leicester are up against it, he maybe loses that bit of belief and you don't really see him."

