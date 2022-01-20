Watford v Norwich: What does the form show?

Watford have won each of their past five league games against Norwich. Their longest winning run came against Ipswich, with six victories between 2005 and 2008.

Norwich have won just one of their last eight away league games against Watford (drawn two, lost five), winning 3-0 in the Championship in February 2015.

Norwich have won just three of their past 29 away league games played on a Friday (drawn eight, lost18), a run stretching back to 1967.