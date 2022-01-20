BBC Sport

Watford v Norwich: What does the form show?

  • Watford have won each of their past five league games against Norwich. Their longest winning run came against Ipswich, with six victories between 2005 and 2008.

  • Norwich have won just one of their last eight away league games against Watford (drawn two, lost five), winning 3-0 in the Championship in February 2015.

  • Norwich have won just three of their past 29 away league games played on a Friday (drawn eight, lost18), a run stretching back to 1967.

  • Watford have lost each of their last four home league games, last losing more at Vicarage Road between October and December 2013 in the Championship (5).