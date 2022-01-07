Will Lage reveal more about his 'plan'?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

This quote, from Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars, appeared on the club’s website on Wednesday and may inform today’s conversation with Bruno Lage: “…it’s certain that we won’t bring in a large number of new signings and firstly, we will focus on providing Lage with immediate back-up… and give opportunities to our young players who have been doing so well out on loan.”

To that end, Wolves have recalled defender Dion Sanderson from Birmingham, and left-sided player Ryan Giles from Cardiff. The Japanese international Hayao Kawabe has arrived from Grasshoppers Zurich, a club with very close links to Wolves, but with an indication that he is likely to return there on loan soon.

Lage, then, may indicate whether some or all of these players could feature this month, starting with the FA Cup tie. The most obvious opportunity is perhaps for Sanderson, as Romain Saiss is now away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lage may also follow up on his note after the Manchester United game, when he insisted that anyone suggesting his comments about needing new signings implied he is out of step with the board is wrong. “We have a plan. As a manager, I understand very well the economical moment of the club… I am not making pressure and the people cannot use my words to attack anyone.”

With the squad still stretched by injuries, it’s a high-wire plan, but a fascinating one to discover – and, with the team in the top eight of the Premier League, arguably working well enough for now. Maybe we’ll find out more today.