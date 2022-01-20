Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with the club hoping to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian on loan for the rest of the season. (Goal), external

The Gunners are also prepared to make Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic one of the highest-paid players in the world - but the 21-year-old remains unsure about a move to the club. (La Nazione via 90Min), external

Meanwhile, former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is in the running to be the next Bordeaux manager after stepping down as Montreal Impact boss in February. (RMC Sport - in French), external

