The January transfer window has 'slammed' shut and Wolves made the signing of Hwang-Hee Chan permanent as well as the arrival of Chiquinho - but saw Adama Traore leave for Barcelona - what did you make of the club's business?

Here are some of your comments:

Graham: Fosun have weakened Wolves and strengthened Grasshoppers. How can they let Traore leave on loan when every other team are terrified of him coming on? Just look what he did against Southampton and Brentford and we needed him to get us into Europe.

Nathan: Having Neto and Jonny back will be like new signings but with Adama going to Barcelona and Trincao not hitting the ground running - I would have liked to have seen a big push for someone like Renato Sanches.

Brian: We needed to buy another out-and-out striker. The outstanding candidate was Divock Origi.

What did you think of Wolves' January transfer window? Let us know your thoughts