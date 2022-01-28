Your Leeds gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Leeds transfer gossip to drop so far:

Red Bull Salzburg and USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, has refused to talk about a potential move to Leeds United. (Yorkshire Post), external

Meanwhile, Leeds have had an approach turned down by Liverpool for attacker Takumi Minamino. (Mirror), external

It's not looking good for a potential loan move for Ola Aina, who is now set to stay at Torino after a season-ending injury to Mohamed Fares just days after he was signed on loan. (Calcio Mercato), external

The Whites are interested in Darragh Lenihan, but the Blackburn defender wants to sign a new contract should Rovers earn promotion. (Teamtalk), external

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

How are you feeling about Leeds' transfer window so far? Let us know here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.