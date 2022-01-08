Hull City v Everton: Confirmed team news
- Published
📋 Here's how the Tigers line-up for #HULEVE…— Hull City (@HullCity) January 8, 2022
🟧 Three changes
⬛️ Smallwood captains the side
🟧 Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith start#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/wfdlccs9iF
Under-pressure Everton boss Rafa Benitez makes four changes for the Toffees' trip to Championship side Hull City - including a debut for January signing Vitaliy Mykolenko.
Fellow new recruit Nathan Patterson, a £10m capture from Rangers, has to make do with a place on the bench but Benitez opts not to risk Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the England forward's recent return from injury.
It's a strong line-up for Everton, though, as they visit a Hull side making just three changes and who welcome former FA Cup finalist Tom Huddlestone back among the substitutes.
Your Everton team to face Hull City…#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/z6QMLMWc38— Everton (@Everton) January 8, 2022