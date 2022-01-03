Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Sean Dyche did not want to describe this one as a six-pointer but Leeds’ victory leaves four sides cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and his Burnley outfit are one of them.

Leeds, who moved eight points clear of the drop, deserved their victory at Elland Road and played with far more energy and intensity than they have during a previous three-game losing run.

In Patrick Bamford’s absence, they are still missing a natural centre forward and it meant the goals had to come from elsewhere.

Jack Harrison’s opener was a reward for his anticipation and persistence, Stuart Dallas then curled in a fine second and Dan James popped up with an unlikely headed third in stoppage time.

The goal of the match, however, came from Burnley’s player of the season so far - Maxwel Cornet, signed from Lyon in the summer - who whipped in a superb free-kick to level.

The half-time substitute had only been on the pitch eight minutes, but Burnley were unable to turn that goal into anything more productive and remain two points from safety in 18th, albeit with two games in hand on Watford above them.